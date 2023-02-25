trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Lukashenko to visit China as US worries about Beijing assisting Russia in war

by Jared Gans - 02/25/23 3:30 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/25/23 3:30 PM ET
(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/Associated Press)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to visit China next week amid concerns about Beijing taking steps to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. 

Belarus, which has long been an ally of Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, is one of the only countries in the world to openly stand by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war has progressed. China has officially been neutral, but U.S. officials have claimed that Beijing has been supplying Russia with nonlethal aid and is considering sending lethal aid — such as weapons and munitions too. 

Top officials in the Biden administration have warned China of significant consequences if the government sends lethal aid, but have not specified what that would entail. China has denied that it is considering lethal support for Russia. 

The Chinese state-run Beijing News reported that a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced President Xi Jinping has invited Lukashenko to visit China from Tuesday through Thursday. 

A summary of a phone call between Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang showed that Aleinik said Belarus considers strong relations with China to be a priority and Qin promised that China wants to improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries. 

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Lukashenko will be the most recent authoritarian ruler that China has hosted after it welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month. Lukashenko has served as the president of Belarus since 1994, winning six consecutive elections that have not been recognized as free or fair by much of the international community. 

Yauheni Preiherman, the director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations, told the Times that Lukashenko has “exclusive” information on the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine that the Chinese government will be interested in going forward. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after China issued a 12-point plan calling for a cease-fire on Friday that he also wants to meet with Xi and is somewhat open to considering the proposal.

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarus China Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Xi Jinping

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. News outlets demand access to Jan. 6 footage McCarthy gave to Tucker Carlson
  6. Tester hands Democrats 2024 boost with tough road ahead
  7. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  8. Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports
  9. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  12. Michigan, Texas officials complain they weren’t warned of contaminated ...
  13. Republicans request documents from Biden’s Supreme Court commission
  14. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  15. The Memo: Trump’s surprise — a slightly conventional campaign
  16. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  17. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  18. Haley vows to strip US aid for countries ‘that hate us’ if elected
Load more

Video

See all Video