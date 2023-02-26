trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Rick Scott criticizes current US relations with Beijing: ‘All that Biden does is pacify China’

by Julia Shapero - 02/26/23 7:00 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/26/23 7:00 AM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) arrives for an all-senators briefing with Biden administration officials on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 to discuss unidentified objects recently shot down over the past week.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) slammed President Biden for his approach toward relations with China on Sunday, accusing him of attempting to appease Beijing.

“All that Biden does is pacify China,” Scott told John Catsimatidis on WABC’s “Cats Roundtable,” adding, “I don’t know what it is, but this is a guy who won’t stand up to dictators around the world.”

Scott’s comments echoed similar criticisms that he levied at the Biden administration earlier this week.

“Communist China has chosen to be our enemy,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. “The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.”

U.S.-China relations have become increasingly strained in recent weeks, after a suspected Chinese spy balloon traveled over the U.S. in early February and reportedly surveilled strategic sites.

The balloon drama was followed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s allegations last weekend that China was “strongly considering” providing Russia with lethal aid in its war against Ukraine. Several other top U.S. officials have reiterated the accusations in recent days and warned of significant consequences if China were to take such a step.

Amid the concerns about China, the U.S. military is reportedly planning to increase its presence in Taiwan by between 100 and 200 troops — a move that Scott voiced support for.

“I’m glad we’re taking the threat Communist China poses to Taiwan seriously, but more must be done,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Tags Antony Blinken Beijing Biden China Chinese spy balloon lethal aid President Biden Rick Scott Rick Scott Russia Taiwan Ukraine US-China relations

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch ban: Here’s what happens next
  2. How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at ...
  3. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  4. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  5. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  6. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. The election that could have changed the world in 2023
  9. Tester hands Democrats 2024 boost with tough road ahead
  10. Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black ‘hate group’ remark
  11. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  12. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  13. Trump impeachment whistleblower and retired colonel says Russian leaders will ...
  14. Airlines have a 4-wheeled problem that’s only going to get worse
  15. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  16. Zelensky shows some openness to China’s cease-fire proposal: ‘The question ...
  17. Hobbs urges state bar to conduct ethics review of former Arizona attorney ...
  18. US Championship Cheese Contest: Wisconsin loses top award to surprising state
Load more

Video

See all Video