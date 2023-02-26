Rick Scott criticizes current US relations with Beijing: ‘All that Biden does is pacify China’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) slammed President Biden for his approach toward relations with China on Sunday, accusing him of attempting to appease Beijing.

“All that Biden does is pacify China,” Scott told John Catsimatidis on WABC’s “Cats Roundtable,” adding, “I don’t know what it is, but this is a guy who won’t stand up to dictators around the world.”

Scott’s comments echoed similar criticisms that he levied at the Biden administration earlier this week.

“Communist China has chosen to be our enemy,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. “The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.”

U.S.-China relations have become increasingly strained in recent weeks, after a suspected Chinese spy balloon traveled over the U.S. in early February and reportedly surveilled strategic sites.

The balloon drama was followed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s allegations last weekend that China was “strongly considering” providing Russia with lethal aid in its war against Ukraine. Several other top U.S. officials have reiterated the accusations in recent days and warned of significant consequences if China were to take such a step.

Amid the concerns about China, the U.S. military is reportedly planning to increase its presence in Taiwan by between 100 and 200 troops — a move that Scott voiced support for.

“I’m glad we’re taking the threat Communist China poses to Taiwan seriously, but more must be done,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.