International

UN chief: Russia unleashed ‘widespread death, destruction and displacement’ with Ukraine invasion

by Julia Mueller - 02/27/23 10:03 AM ET
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres adresses his statement, during the opening of the High-Level Segment of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday that Russia unleashed “widespread death, destruction and displacement” when it invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, as the international body marks the 75th anniversary of its Universal Declaration of Human Rights.  

“The Universal Declaration sets out the rights to life, liberty and security; to equality before the law; to freedom of expression; to seek asylum; to work, to healthcare and education, and more. But as we mark its 75th anniversary, the Universal Declaration is under assault from all sides,” Guterres said in remarks to the U.N. Human Rights Council. 

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most massive violations of human rights we are living today. It has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement,” Guterres said of the war that crossed its one-year mark last week.

The U.N. chief cited Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure, violations against prisoners of war and conflict-related sexual violence against women, girls and men documented by the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). 

“Today’s public disregard and private disdain for human rights are a wake-up call. This is a moment to stand on the right side of history,” Guterres said. 

OHCHR determined last week that at least 8,000 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, and another 13,000 or more have been injured. 

The U.S. has been sending aid to Ukraine since the start of the war, and moved last month to commit to sending battle tanks to Kyiv. President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, pledge additional support and drum up international aid efforts as the war bores on into its second year.

