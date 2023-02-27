trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Blinken pledges $444M in additional US aid to Yemen

by Julia Mueller - 02/27/23 12:01 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/27/23 12:01 PM ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Greg Nash
Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) office at the Capitol on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday pledged more than $444 million in additional aid to Yemen as it faces what the secretary called “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis” of conflict, economic instability, food insecurity and other issues. 

“As one of the largest donors, this brings our total to the humanitarian response in Yemen to over $5.4 billion since the conflict began. The United States’ commitment to alleviating the suffering of millions from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains resolute,” Blinken said in a statement

The secretary said the new millions in aid are “exemplifying the continued generosity of the people of the United States for the people of Yemen.”

The United Nations has estimated that $4.3 billion needs to be raised to “reverse a steady deterioration across the country,” and Blinken on Monday urged donors to “give generously” in order to meet that benchmark.

“While today’s pledges are important, much more is needed,” Blinken said, noting the U.N. assessment that two out of every three Yemenis need humanitarian assistance. 

But the secretary stressed humanitarian assistance “must also be complemented by economic and development support” to Yemen’s destabilized economy. 

“More than eight years of conflict have pushed Yemen’s economy and institutions to the brink.  Families have been left unable to buy basic goods, provide for their children, or access healthcare.  The United States continues our efforts to help stabilize Yemen’s economy and restore basic services and livelihoods,” Blinken said. 

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Monday that “the international community has the power and the means to end the crisis in Yemen” and re-upped the international organization’s fundraising appeal. 

The U.N. on Monday hosted the Yemen Conference 2023, described as a “high-level pledging event” to seek international help in raising awareness of the crisis, protecting existing improvements, mobilizing support and calling for an end to the conflict. 

Blinken on Monday described a “glimmer of hope” in spite of the bleak humanitarian picture, saying that Yemen “is experiencing the best opportunities for peace in years” amid the ongoing fighting within the country. 

“Building on the momentum from the UN-mediated truce, the parties now have the chance to end this war. The international community must do everything we can to help – including through strong support to the Yemen humanitarian response – to build further positive momentum and ensure Yemenis see the tangible benefits peace can bring,” Blinken said.

Tags Antonio Guterres Antony Blinken Antony Blinken humanitarian aid United Nations US aid Yemen

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  4. Trump targets Fox News for 'promoting' DeSantis 'so hard and so much'
  5. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  6. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  7. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  8. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  9. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  10. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  11. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  12. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  13. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  14. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  15. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  16. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  17. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  18. Garland to face first grilling before new Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video