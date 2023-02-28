trending:

International

Train collision in Greece kills at least 26, injures scores more

by Stephen Neukam - 02/28/23 9:34 PM ET
Associated Press/Vaggelis Kousioras

A collision between a passenger train and a freight train in northern Greece killed at least 26 people and injured at least 85 early Wednesday morning in the country, according to The Associated Press.

At least three cars burst into flames after derailing in the collision that happened about 235 miles north of Athens in Tempe, Greece. Hospital officials said that at least 25 of the injured had serious injuries.

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said, according to the AP.

Costas Agorastos, a regional governor of the area, told state television that the collision was “very powerful” and said it was “a terrible night,” the news wire reported.

“The front section of the train was smashed,” Agorastos said. “We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment (to) clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”

A rail operator told the AP that the passenger train, which was traveling north, had about 350 passengers on board when the collision happened.

