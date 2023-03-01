trending:

International

Blinken: Evidence points against Putin being open to peace talks

by Julia Shapero - 03/01/23 12:21 PM ET
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Hyatt Regency in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that current evidence does not provide any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to peace talks, as China and Belarus call for a cease-fire and negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

“If Russia, President Putin, were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to end the aggression, of course we’d be the first to work on that and to engage,” Blinken said during a trip to Uzbekistan. “But there is zero evidence of that. To the contrary, the evidence is all in the other direction.”

He pointed to Putin’s demand that Ukraine recognize “the new territorial realities” as a starting point for negotiations, in an apparent reference to the four Ukrainian regions that the Russian president formally annexed last fall.

“That’s obviously a nonstarter, and it should be a nonstarter not just for Ukraine or for us, but for countries around the world,” Blinken said. 

“And I think that certainly resonates here in this region, where every single Central Asian country feels very strongly about their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, their independence – all of which, of course, were very, very hard-won,” he added.

Blinken’s comments come as China and Belarus called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Wednesday, during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Beijing.

The joint appeal by Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to essentially be an endorsement of Beijing’s recently released 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which CCTV reported that the Belarusian president “fully agrees with and supports.”

While China has increasingly sought to portray itself as a neutral arbiter in the conflict, the U.S. has accused Beijing of providing Russia with non-lethal aid and “strongly considering” providing lethal assistance. Belarus has also been one of the only countries to stand by Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Antony Blinken Belarus China peace talks russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine negotiations Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

