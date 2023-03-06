trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Americans view China as top foe ahead of Russia: Gallup

by Julia Mueller - 03/06/23 11:11 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/06/23 11:11 AM ET
(Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech for a Spring Festival reception the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Americans view China as the country’s top foe on the world stage even as the United States sends billions to Ukraine as Russia’s war continues into its second year. 

A Gallup poll found 50 percent of Americans think China is the country’s “greatest enemy,” while 32 percent name Russia.

China has seen a sharp uptick in the poll, jumping from 22 percent in 2020 to 45 percent in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic appeared in Wuhan, China, and then spread across the world.

Taken throughout February, the Gallup poll coincided with the takedown of a Chinese surveillance balloon that spent days floating across the continental U.S., as well as with new concerns that China could move to equip Russia with lethal aid in its war on Ukraine. 

Russia jumped up from 23 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2022, the year Moscow invaded its neighbor, and has remained level.

Broken down by party, Democrats are more likely to pick Russia as the biggest enemy, with 53 percent naming Russia and 30 percent naming China. Republicans are the opposite, with just 12 percent naming Russia and 76 percent naming China.

In third place with 7 percent is North Korea, a notable fall from 2018, when more than 50 percent named the country as the top U.S. enemy. Iran, which was most likely to be listed as the greatest foe at multiple points between 2006 and 2012, was selected by just 2 percent of respondents.

The Gallup poll, taken Feb. 1-23, surveyed 1,008 American adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Tags China Gallup russia

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  2. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  3. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
  4. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  5. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  6. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  7. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  8. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  9. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  10. Tester emerges as make-or-break Senate vote for Biden agenda  
  11. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  12. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  13. Up to 40 percent of Americans fear flying. It’s easily treated.
  14. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  15. Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization
  16. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
  17. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  18. New executive order will expand race preferences throughout the federal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video