Mexico finds 343 migrants, 103 unaccompanied minors in abandoned trailer

Mexican authorities said Monday that 343 migrants, including 103 unaccompanied minors, were found in a trailer abandoned on a highway in Veracruz.

Among those found in the trailer Sunday night along the Cosamaloapan-La Tinaja highway were migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) announced. Most of the minors reportedly hailed from Guatemala.

The hundreds of migrants were found alive, according to authorities, and the trailer transporting them notably had fans and vents for air circulation in the container, which had a double-layer metal structure. INM also said the migrants wore “colored bracelets” as identifiers.

The unaccompanied children will be under the care of the Veracruz family services system, while the adults will be processed through Mexico’s immigration system.

Fifty migrants were found dead last summer in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, in a tragedy that added to ongoing concerns about human smuggling and immigration in the Americas.