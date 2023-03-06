trending:

Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in grisly video

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/06/23 10:51 PM ET
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference after meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 19, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday vowed to find those responsible for the death of a Ukrainian soldier who was seen executed in a brutal video posted online. 

Zelenksy’s response comes after a video circulated showing a Ukrainian soldier being shot to death by Russians right after saying “Slava Ukraini,” or “Glory to Ukraine,” on the battlefield, according to multiple reports

The apparently freshly captured Ukrainian is seen smoking a cigarette in a ditch before a Russian yells out “you b—-,” a barrage of gunfire is heard and the soldier falls to the ground as the Russian adds “die, b—-,” according to Newsweek.

“Today, a video has emerged of the occupiers brutally killing a warrior who bravely said to their faces: ‘Glory to Ukraine!'” Zelensky said in his address. “I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: ‘Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine!’ And we will find the murderers.”

“Ukraine will not forget the feat of each and every one whose lives gave freedom to Ukraine forever,” he added.

Zelesnky concluded his address by thanking those who have fought in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. 

“Eternal memory and honor to all those who gave lives for freedom for our people!” he said. “Eternal memory and honor to all Ukrainian heroes of different times who dreamed and fought for freedom for Ukraine! Ukraine will emerge victorious!” 

Other top Ukrainians including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have also drawn attention to the video, saying it shows how Russia’s invasion of their country has been genocidal from the beginning. 

“Horrific video of an unarmed Ukrainian POW executed by Russian forces merely for saying ‘Glory to Ukraine’. Another proof this war is genocidal,” Kuleba wrote in a tweet on Monday. “It is imperative that @KarimKhanQC launches an immediate ICC investigation into this heinous war crime. Perpetrators must face justice.”

Last month marked a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, tens of thousands of military casualties on both sides, and the displacement of more than 8 million Ukrainian citizens.

