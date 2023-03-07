Americans’ view of China hits record low: Gallup

American views on China have reached a record low, according to a new Gallup poll, as tensions between the two countries continue to flare over Chinese surveillance efforts and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Just 15 percent of Americans surveyed in the poll view China favorably. That marks the lowest percentage ever recorded in the survey, which has tracked sentiment toward China since 1979, and it continues a sharp decline in attitudes toward the country since 2018.

The favorability rating has fallen 5 percentage points since last year and has cratered from 53 percent in 2018. The fall comes as the two countries have publicly clashed over a number of international issues in recent weeks.

Tensions deepened in the already strained relationship between Beijing and Washington earlier this year due to the discovery and eventual downing of a Chinese spy ballon that flew over the U.S. Additionally, American officials have warned China against providing lethal support to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine, after reports that Chinese officials were considering such a move.

Lawmakers in both parties have raised concerns about China in recent months, blasting the country for what they called a violation of U.S. sovereignty and for potentially supporting foreign adversaries. The bipartisan negativity is evident in the polling, with both the Democrats and independents surveyed expressing highly unfavorable views toward China, with just 17 percent and 18 percent of them holding a favorable view, respectively. Views were even lower among Republicans — just 6 percent of GOP respondents hold a favorable view.

About two-thirds of the respondents said that China’s military and economic powers are critical threats to the U.S.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,008 adults between Feb. 1 and 23 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.