trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia says it controls eastern Bakhmut

by Lauren Sforza - 03/08/23 8:16 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/08/23 8:16 AM ET
Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Libkos/Associated Press
Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Russian leaders claimed on Wednesday that their forces control eastern Bakhmut, a city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region that has been under siege for six months.

Russian Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his group has taken full control of the eastern part of the city, The Associated Press and Reuters reported. He said the mercenary group, which has led the Russian offensive into Bakhmut for the last six months, controls all districts east of the Bakhmutka River.

The Russian forces surrounded the city on three sides, leaving only a narrow route leading west that has been targeted by Russian forces, according to the AP. The Institute for the Study of War wrote on Tuesday that Russia has “likely” captured the eastern part of the city, but noted that Russia likely lacks the necessary resources to push past Bakhmut.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised that Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview airing Wednesday night that the city is “tactical” for Ukraine. He noted that if Russia took Bakhmut, it would give Moscow’s forces an “open road” to push farther west into the Donetsk region.

Prigozhin has complained of a lack of ammunition from Moscow and has also lost a significant number of soldiers and armor. He warned on Saturday that if his group retreats from Bakhmut, Russia’s whole front line would collapse.

The mercenary group leader has publicly feuded with Russian generals, and is banking his reputation on the outcome of the battle in Bakhmut. He also questioned whether his troops were being “set up” to be scapegoats if Russia loses its war with Ukraine.

Tags Bakhmut russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  2. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  3. Watch live: Fed chairman Powell testifies before House panel
  4. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  5. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  6. Biden launches battle on Capitol Hill with call for Medicare tax hike
  7. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  8. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  9. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
  10. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  11. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
  12. Youngkin fuels speculation that he might challenge Trump
  13. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  14. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  15. Memphis council approves police reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols death
  16. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  17. What you need to know about the violent ‘Cop City’ protests in Atlanta
  18. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
Load more

Video

See all Video