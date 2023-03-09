trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia unleashes massive missile attack on targets in Ukraine

by Julia Mueller - 03/09/23 8:43 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/09/23 8:43 AM ET

Russia battered Ukraine with a “massive rocket attack” of missile strikes that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings across the country, Ukrainian President Zelensky said.

“It’s been a difficult night. A massive rocket attack across the country. … Attacks on critical infrastructure and residential buildings,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

“The enemy fired 81 missiles in an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians again, returning to their miserable tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize civilians,” he added. 

The Ukrainian president said attacks targeted several regions throughout Ukraine, including Odesa,  Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia — which houses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — and the capital city of Kyiv. Some were injured and killed in the strikes, Zelensky said. 

Zelensky and other top Kyiv officials quickly turned attention to protecting the country’s energy infrastructure and restoring power to affected areas. 

“Despite thousands of Russian attacks, we will all together ensure the invincibility of Ukraine. We are working. We will win!” the president said.

Ukraine’s chief commander of the armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Moscow shot 81 missiles and eight Shahed drones into Ukraine on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. 

The onslaught of strikes comes as Ukraine defends embattled Bakhmut. Reuters reports that Russia’s defense ministry said it carried out the new strikes in retaliation for an alleged raid last week on a village in the Bryansk region of Russia last week.

“Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, leading to loss of lives and damaging civilian infrastructure. No military objective, just Russian barbarism,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“The day will come when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his associates are held accountable by a Special Tribunal,” Kuleba said.

Tags Bakhmut Kyiv missile attacks missile strikes russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Vladimir Putin Voldymyr Zelensky.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  12. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  16. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  17. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  18. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Load more

Video

See all Video