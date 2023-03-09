trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

South Korea: North launched missile toward sea

by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 9:31 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/09/23 9:31 AM ET
ADDS DATE – This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea’s KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. (KRT via AP)

North Korea fired another missile test on Thursday, shooting a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, South Korean military officials said.

The test from North Korea comes as the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un and those close to him have raised concerns over U.S. military operations with South Korea. The two countries are planning on holding joint military training operations next week, countering the growing threat of the North.

But the resistance from the U.S. and South Korea seems to only embolden Kim and entrench the country in its belief that it needs to proliferate its nuclear arsenal. It fired an unprecedented number of missiles in tests last year.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in a report on Wednesday that North Korea had been timing its ballistic tests to coincide with the military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

“Since September 2022, North Korea has timed its missile launches and military demonstrations to counter U.S.–South Korea exercises probably to attempt to coerce the United States and South Korea to change their behavior and counteract South Korean President Yoon’s hardline policies toward the North,” the agencies said in the report.

The test on Thursday was fired into the waters off the west coast of South Korea, the military said, although they could not confirm where it landed. 

The test also comes after the U.S. and South Korea held joint military operations earlier this week, including the deployment of a B-52 long-range bomber plane. North Korea has pointed to the continued exercises as the driving reason for growing tensions.

The military exercises next week between the U.S. and South Korea are set to be the largest in the last five years.

Tags Kim Jong Un North Korea North Korean missile tests South Korea

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  4. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  5. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  13. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  16. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  17. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  18. Biden zeroing in on candidates to be his 2024 campaign manager 
Load more

Video

See all Video