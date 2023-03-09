trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers

by Julia Mueller - 03/09/23 10:05 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/09/23 10:05 AM ET
FILE – Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, center, holds placards as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Hong Kong national security police arrested Thursday, March 9, 2023, Lee Cheuk-yan’s wife Elizabeth Tang, herself a labor activist with the now-defunct Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions. Lee is a prominent activist who was among the leaders of a group that organized annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

A new report on global freedom finds democracy could be approaching a “turning point” for improvement. 

The nonpartisan nonprofit Freedom House found that global freedom declined in 2022 for the 17th consecutive year, but noted that “the gap between the numbers of countries that improved and declined was the narrowest it has ever been since the negative pattern began.” 

Thirty-five countries saw a worsening of their political rights and civil liberties last year, according to the report, but 34 countries experienced an improvement. 

“This latest edition documents a continuation of troubling trends, but it also gives some reason to hope that the freedom recession of the past 17 years may be turning a corner. There is nothing inevitable about authoritarian expansion. While authoritarian regimes remain extremely dangerous, they are not unbeatable,” said Freedom House president Michael Abramowitz. 

The observed changes for the 34 countries that saw freedom improvements included competitive elections and the rollback of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in some places, the report notes.

Freedom deterioration was driven by “a trend of attacks on freedom of expression” that has been prominent throughout the last 17 years of democratic downturn, and the researchers found that media freedom “came under pressure” in 157 countries and territories last year.

On the researchers’ four-point freedom scale, 33 countries and territories received a zero for media freedom and 15 received a zero for individuals’ right to personal expression, tallies that have more than doubled in the last two decades.

Ukraine saw the second-worst decline in political rights and civil liberties, according to the research, after Russia invaded early last year — and Russia itself also made the top 10 list of countries with the biggest declines.

Tags Democracy Freedom House Research russia ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  4. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  5. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  13. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  16. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  17. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  18. Biden zeroing in on candidates to be his 2024 campaign manager 
Load more

Video

See all Video