UK prime minister calls China a ‘systemic challenge’ to world order ahead of Biden meeting

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday that China threatens the country’s economic interests and poses a “systemic challenge” for global order.

“China represents the biggest state threat to our economic interests, for sure. And it’s a systemic challenge for the world order,” Sunak told NBC’s Lester Holt in an interview airing Monday night on “NBC Nightly News.”

He said the “behavior that we’ve seen in China over recent times is concerning,” adding China is “acting in a more authoritarian fashion at home” and is “more assertive overseas.”

President Biden is hosting Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego to promote a new submarine deal with the two countries as part of AUKUS, a pact that focuses on security in the Asia Pacific and Australia.

The British government also announced on Monday that it will increase defense spending by $6 billion over the next two years, The Washington Post reported.

“We’re investing more in our armed forces over the next couple of years, billions of pounds more,” Sunak told NBC News. “We’re increasing our defense spending, because my belief is that the world has become more volatile.”

Sunak also spoke about Western aid to Ukraine and said “it’s important right now that we accelerate and intensify our support” to the country.

“I think the best thing we can do to deter hostile action by any state anywhere, is doing what we’re doing right now in Ukraine,” he said. “And that’s where we’ve seen an illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. And the right thing to have done in that circumstance is to provide Ukraine with all the support that it needs to defend itself.”

Sunak added that the U.K. is looking for solutions to the Silicon Valley Bank closure, which he says is significant to a number of British technology companies.

The bank was shut down by federal regulators on Friday, sending the tech industry scrambling as regulators put the bank up for auction over the weekend.

“I’ve been working through the weekend with our finance minister, the Chancellor and our Bank of England, our regulators to find an appropriate solution,” Sunak said. “We’ll be making an announcement about that very shortly.”