trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Putin tells Russia’s billionaires to step up in face of ‘sanctions war’

by Julia Mueller - 03/16/23 1:56 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/16/23 1:56 PM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia’s billionaires to step up in the face of what he called a “sanctions war” from the West during an annual meeting of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. 

CNN reported that Putin blamed Russia’s recent drop in GDP on mounting sanctions over its yearlong war on neighboring Ukraine, telling Russia’s business elites that “these problems … were not created by us.” 

“It was 4.7% (GDP drop) for well-known reasons, as you know — the sanctions war, the unprecedented challenges from the global economy and in the system of international relations,” Putin said, per CNN.

A number of Russian businesspeople, oligarchs, officials and financial institutions have been hit with sanctions from the U.S. and other Western nations since the start of the war.

The Russian president called on the audience, which included a number of prominent billionaire oligarchs, to invest on their home turf to help boost the country’s economy.

“A responsible entrepreneur is a real citizen of Russia, of his country, a citizen who understands and acts in its interests,” Putin said, as reported by Reuters. “He does not hide assets offshore, but registers companies here, in our country, and does not become dependent on foreign authorities.”

Both outlets noted it’s Putin’s first in-person meeting with the top business leaders since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Tags putin russia sanctions Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  3. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks: report
  4. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  5. US says video of jet-drone encounter ‘decimates the Russian lie’
  6. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  7. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  8. Senate votes to proceed with repeal of authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
  9. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  10. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  11. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  12. Anglers catch probable great white shark in Alabama
  13. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  14. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  15. Taxpayer advocate urges Congress to reconsider $80 billion IRS funding boost
  16. Senators temper outrage over Russian jet provocations to avoid escalation
  17. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  18. San Francisco Bay Area to phase out natural gas furnaces and water heaters
Load more

Video

See all Video