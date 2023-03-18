trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia likely preparing for wider military conscription: UK intelligence

by Jared Gans - 03/18/23 7:40 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/18/23 7:40 AM ET
Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Russia is likely preparing for a wider military conscription as its war against Ukraine grinds into a second year, according to United Kingdom intelligence. 

The United Kingdom’s Defense Ministry noted in a tweeted intelligence update on Saturday that members of the Russian Duma, the country’s legislature, introduced a bill on Monday to shift the age range for Russian men to be drafted from 18 to 27 years old to 21 to 30 years old. It said the bill will likely pass and become effective in January. 

The ministry said Russia officially bans draftees from its activities in Ukraine, but at least hundreds of Russian people have likely served through administrative mismanagement or after being coerced to sign contracts. 

The ministry believes Russian authorities likely want to change the age bracket as many men ages 18 to 21 claim an exemption to conscription through their enrollment in higher education. Raising the age range would ensure many of these students eventually need to serve in the Russian military, it said.

The Moscow Times reported that the bill would immediately raise the maximum age for conscription to 30 and gradually raise the minimum age to 21 by 2026. The bill’s authors noted that it would guarantee higher education for the conscripts and save money from the budget for medical exams for younger recruits who are less likely to serve on a battlefield. 

But the outlet reported that critics have said the bill is meant to account for Russia’s increasing losses in Ukraine by increasing eligibility for the military. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of as many as 300,000 reservists in September to replace depleted forces, the first time that such a call-up had been issued in Russia since World War II. The order led to numerous protests throughout the country, leading officials to declare some citizens in certain occupations exempt from the draft. 

The Times reported the Putin backed a proposal from the Russian defense minister in December to increase the number of Russian military personnel from 1.15 million to 1.5 million. 

The outlet noted that a Russian law preventing conscripts from being sent outside Russia’s borders would not apply to the four regions of Ukraine that Putin has annexed, considering it Russian territory. 

The UK defense ministry said Russia has continually held “call-up cycles” twice per year since the time of the Soviet Union separate from the September partial mobilization.

Tags draft military conscription Russia-Ukraine war Russian military losses UK defense ministry Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  2. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  3. Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s ...
  4. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  5. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  6. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  7. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  8. What Xi and Putin want to gain from their joint meeting
  9. Retired Air Force officer who stormed Capitol in tactical gear on Jan. 6 ...
  10. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  11. How an algae bloom could put Florida’s spring break at risk
  12. Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
  13. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  14. Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
  15. Russia likely preparing for wider military conscription: UK intelligence
  16. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  17. Florida English professor fired after parent complaint over racial justice ...
  18. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
Load more

Video

See all Video