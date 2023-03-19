trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

BBC tells staff to delete TikTok

by Lauren Sforza - 03/19/23 5:16 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/19/23 5:16 PM ET
State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users’ mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The BBC urged its staff to delete TikTok from corporate-owned devices on Sunday unless the application is used for business purposes.

The United Kingdom banned TikTok on government phones last week due to security concerns, a move that other western countries, like the United States and Canada, have already done.

Just days after the government ban of TikTok was announced, the BBC, which is funded by the U.K. government, circulated a memo to their employees telling them to delete the app.

The BBC guidance, which was reported by Deadline, said “We don’t recommend installing TikTok on a BBC corporate device unless there is a justified business reason.”

A BBC spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill that the company will continue to monitor activity on third-party platforms, including TikTok.

“The BBC takes the safety and security of our systems, data and people incredibly seriously. We constantly review activity on third party platforms – including TikTok – and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to TikTok for comment.

The Biden administration demanded last week that the Chinese parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, sell their stakes in the social media platform or risk being possibly banned in the U.S.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that a sale of the company’s stake in the app won’t resolve perceived security risks of TikTok.  

Tags BBC Joe Biden Shou Zi Chew TikTok TikTok ban United Kingdom

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  2. House Republicans find their groove as challenges loom
  3. Haberman: Trump ‘very anxious’ about potential indictment in New York 
  4. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  5. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  6. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  7. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  8. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  9. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  10. Trump says Biden ‘stuffed’ Manhattan DA’s office to pursue Stormy Daniels ...
  11. In hush money probe, Trump's lawyer is anything but quiet
  12. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  13. Michael Cohen says he will appear as rebuttal witness at Manhattan DA office on ...
  14. Warren ramps up criticism of Fed chair: ‘He has failed’
  15. Critic of Michael Cohen invited to testify in Trump probe
  16. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  17. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  18. These states could be on daylight saving time permanently if new bill passes
Load more

Video

See all Video