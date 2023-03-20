trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

More Americans say US is world’s leading economic power: Gallup

by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 9:03 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 9:03 AM ET
The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

More Americans this year think the United States is the world’s leading economic power than said the same back in 2021, new polling shows.

A Gallup poll found that 44 percent of Americans now think the U.S. leads the world economy, up seven percent from 37 who said the same in 2021. 

In that same two-year time span, the percent of Americans who see China as the leading economic power fell eight points, from 50 percent in 2021 to 42 percent this year, putting Washington ahead of Beijing by two points.

Significantly more Americans saw the U.S. over China as the top economic power back in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in Wuhan, China — 50 percent to 39 percent — but China had been in the lead for more than a decade beforehand. 

Forty-four percent of Americans said they predict the U.S. will be leading the world economy 20 years from now, while 37 percent say it’ll be China.

The poll results come amid heightened U.S.-China tensions. Taken Feb. 1-23, the survey coincided with the U.S. shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon that had been floating through American airspace and with concerns that China could aid Russia with weapons in its war on Ukraine. 

The U.S. has been struggling but appearing resilient amid high inflation and recession fears, while China has reopened its borders in an effort to boost its economy after pandemic shutdowns.

The Gallup poll, taken Feb. 1-23, surveyed 1,008 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Tags China Economy russia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  2. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  3. ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
  4. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  5. Trump’s potential arrest hangs over Capitol Hill
  6. The first indictment
  7. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  8. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  9. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  10. Warren ramps up criticism of Fed chair: ‘He has failed’
  11. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  12. Jeffries slams weaponization committee in response to McCarthy tweet on Trump ...
  13. Trump accuses Manhattan DA of ‘interference in a presidential election’
  14. Seattle pays the price for CHAZ
  15. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  16. House Republicans find their groove as challenges loom
  17. Democratic rep says he might vote in favor of impeaching Mayorkas over border ...
  18. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video