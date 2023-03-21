trending:

International

Russia, North Korea viewed least favorably in US: Gallup

by Julia Mueller - 03/21/23 8:13 AM ET
A Russian national flag flies over the Mariupol Sea Port
The Associated Press
A Russian national flag flies over the Mariupol Sea Port in Ukraine, which has recently started its work after heavy fighting on the territory that is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, on June 12, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russia and North Korea are viewed least favorably by Americans in a new poll.

The Gallup survey asking Americans to rate their views on 21 foreign countries found just 9 percent of respondents viewed Russia and North Korea most or very favorably.

Russia’s favorability dropped 6 percentage points in the last year as it wages a war on Ukraine, while Ukraine’s favorability climbed 6 points in the same period. Republicans rated Russia better than Democrats did in the poll, and Democrats viewed Ukraine more favorably.

Gallup noted North Korea, a source of tensions with its neighbors and the U.S., has not had more than 15 percent of respondents viewing it favorably in more than two decades. 

Iran, Afghanistan and China were grouped in the next tier of countries, with just 15 percent of Americans saying they viewed each country favorably. 

China’s favorability fell 5 points in the last year, according to the poll, which was taken Feb. 1-23 — coinciding with concerns that China may aid Russia with weapons in its war on Ukraine as well as the U.S. military’s downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon in American airspace.

At the opposite end of the list, Canada was viewed most favorably, by 88 percent of those surveyed. Great Britain followed with 86 percent of respondents viewing it favorably.

The Gallup poll, taken Feb. 1-23, surveyed 1,008 U.S. adults and had a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.

