trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

U.S. ‘extremely troubled’ by Israeli plans to reestablish West Bank settlements

by Laura Kelly - 03/21/23 3:17 PM ET
by Laura Kelly - 03/21/23 3:17 PM ET
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Israeli police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Biden administration is warning Israeli officials against moving ahead with legal changes that would green light the reestablishment of settlements in the West Bank, a flashpoint with Palestinians that the U.S. warns will inflame violence during a heightened point of tensions.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a lengthy statement Tuesday that the U.S. is “extremely troubled” over the advancement of legislation in the Israeli Knesset that rescinds parts of a nearly two-decade old law that prohibited Israeli communities to be built on specific territory in the West Bank.

Patel said the original intent of the law was aimed at advancing a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

“Nearly 20 years ago, [Israeli] Prime Minister Ariel Sharon affirmed in writing to [President] George W. Bush that it committed to evacuate these settlements and outposts in the northern West Bank in order to stabilize the situation and reduce friction,” Patel said. 

“We have been clear that advancing settlements is an obstacle to peace and the advancement of a two-state solution. This certainly includes creating new settlement building, or legalizing outposts, or allowing building of any kind on private Palestinian land or deep in the West Bank adjacent to Palestinian communities, all would be facilitated by this legal change.” 

The scolding from the State Department came in response to a vote in the Knesset early Tuesday morning to repeal parts of what is called the 2005 Disengagement Law, which ordered the evacuation of four Israeli settlements in the northern West Bank.

The law’s passage paves the way for Israelis to return to the areas and reestablish communities, the Times of Israel reported, although it still needs a sign-off from the head of Israel’s military command for the northern territory. 

“The U.S. strongly urges Israel to refrain from allowing the return of settlers to the area covered by the legislation,” Patel said.

Passage of the legislation “represents a clear contradiction” of commitments made by the Israeli government to the U.S., Patel said, a reference to a joint communique signed in February. Israeli officials as part of the document agreed to stop the discussion of any new settlements for four months, and to stop authorization for any outposts — more informal settlements — for six months. 

These commitments were reaffirmed during a joint meeting between the U.S., Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials during a meeting in Sharm Al Sheik, Egypt, as part of efforts by the Biden administration to deescalate a particularly explosive outbreak of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. 

“Coming at a time of heightened tensions, the legislative changes announced today are particularly provocative and counterproductive to restore some measures of calm as we head into Ramadan, Passover and the Easter holiday,” Vedant said.

Israeli security officials have often prepared for an increase in violent attacks that coincide with the holiday period. It has warned of attacks during that period recently.

The anger from the State Department comes amid heightened concern from President Biden that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is failing to reign in the most extreme elements of his governing coalition, who are pushing through judicial changes in the face of unprecedented opposition.

Critics say the so-called judicial reforms have far-reaching implications on the rights of minorities in the country and on worsening the conflict with the Palestinians. 

Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Sunday raising concern about the judicial reforms in Israel and efforts by the U.S. to help mediate between Israeli and Palestinian officials to tamp down an increase in violence in the region. 

Tags Ariel Sharon Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Biden George W. Bush Israel Israeli-Palestinian conflict Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  2. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  3. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  4. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  5. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  6. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  7. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  8. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  9. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  12. Why Putin is casting the Ukraine war as a fight for Russia’s survival
  13. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  14. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  15. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  16. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  17. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  18. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
Load more

Video

See all Video