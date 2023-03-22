trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

White House raises ‘grave concerns’ over passage of anti-LGBTQ law in Uganda

by Brett Samuels - 03/22/23 5:18 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 03/22/23 5:18 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Greg Nash
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the passage of a law by Uganda’s parliament that would impose severe punishments on individuals who identify as LGBTQ and raised the possibility of economic consequences if it’s enacted.

“We have grave concerns with the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, AHA, by the parliament of Uganda yesterday, and increasing violence targeting LGBTQIA+ persons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “If the AHA is signed into law and enacted, it will impinge upon universal human rights, jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, deter tourism and… damage Uganda’s international reputation.”

The bill proposes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which involves cases of sex involving those infected with HIV or involving minors or other vulnerable populations.

The legislation also proposes life in prison for the offense of “homosexuality” and up to 10 years in jail for attempted homosexuality.

“If signed into law by the President, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other,” Volker Türk, the high commissioner for human rights at the United Nations, said in a statement.

Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 African countries, according to The Associated Press.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson on national security issues, told reporters that the administration is watching closely to see whether the bill is signed into law.

Kirby said if it’s enacted, the U.S. may have to look at possible economic penalties against Uganda in response.

“And that would be really unfortunate because so much of the economic assistance we provide Uganda is health assistance,” Kirby said.

Tags John Kirby Karine Jean-Pierre

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  3. Schumer declines to state confidence in Manhattan district attorney Alvin ...
  4. Fox News reporter hugs son on camera as he leaves site of Denver school shooting
  5. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  6. Appeals court backs DOJ, forcing Trump attorney to aid documents probe
  7. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  8. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. Denver police hunting for student suspected of shooting two school ...
  11. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  12. Fed hikes rates despite concerns over banking crisis
  13. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  14. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  15. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  16. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
Load more

Video

See all Video