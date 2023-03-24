trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

International Criminal Court to open Ukraine office following Putin arrest warrant

by Julia Shapero - 03/24/23 12:24 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/24/23 12:24 PM ET
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) board in Moscow on Feb. 28, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Ukraine, less than a week after issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes allegations.

“I firmly believe that the opening of the ICC country office in Ukraine marks the beginning of a new chapter in our close cooperation with the Court,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, who signed the agreement on behalf of his country, said in a statement.

“This is just a start, a strong start, and I’m convinced that we will not stop until all perpetrators of international crimes committed in Ukraine are brought to justice, independently of their political or military position,” Kostin added.

The announcement comes after the court issued an arrest warrant last Friday for Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, over the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also touted the agreement on Thursday, emphasizing that it will “allow international justice to be even more active in investigating the crimes of the Russian military on our Ukrainian soil.”

“I am thankful to the entire team of the International Criminal Court, the Office of the Prosecutor General, our partners, everyone who helps the work of international justice — the investigation of Russian crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelensky added during his nightly address.

Ukraine is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC, but has previously accepted the court’s jurisdiction to investigate alleged crimes committed in its territory.

Tags Andriy Kostin International Criminal Court Putin arrest warrant russia Russia-Ukraine war Russian war crimes ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky war crimes

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  5. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  6. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  7. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  8. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  9. Florida principal resigns after parents complain about Michelangelo’s ...
  10. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  11. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  12. Trump campaign warns GOP groups to stop using image and likeness in fundraising
  13. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  14. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  15. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  16. Will he or won’t he? Bragg faces historic test with Trump indictment
  17. American ‘genocide’: Monetizing the great reset
  18. Does DA Alvin Bragg really want to bring People v. Donald Trump? 
Load more

Video

See all Video