trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting to counter Russia’s ‘nuclear blackmail’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 1:51 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 1:51 PM ET
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Governor of Magadan Region Sergey Nosov via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 21, 2022. The International Criminal Court said Friday, March 17, 2023 it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

Ukraine is requesting an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday after Russia said it had reached an agreement to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling on the U.S. and other world powers to counter the Kremlin’s “nuclear blackmail.”

“Ukraine expects effective measures to counter the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail by the United Kingdom, China, the USA and France, in particular, as permanent members of the UN Security Council,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We demand to immediately convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council for this purpose.”

The call for an emergency meeting at the U.N. by Ukraine comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that his country would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares a border with both Russia and Ukraine. Tactical nuclear weapons are made for battlefield use and are not designed for wide-ranging effects like long-range nuclear weapons.

Putin framed the decision as a counter to the U.S. deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe, saying “we are doing what they have been doing for decades.”

But the move by Putin raised eyebrows as the West fears an intensified assault on Ukraine. While Belarus has not directly been involved in the fighting with its military — instead lending its land border with Ukraine for use to Russia — there have been fears that the country may get involved in the future.

Ukraine appealed to Belarus to not become a “hostage” of the Kremlin.

“Ukraine appeals to Belarusian society to prevent the fulfillment of the criminal purposes  regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus … which will further turn this country into a hostage of the Kremlin,” the foreign ministry said in the statement.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday that there had been “no indication” that Putin had made good on the pledge to move nuclear weapons to Belarus or that he planned to use them in the war in Ukraine.

“We have not seen any indication that he’s made good on this pledge or moved any nuclear weapons around,” Kelly said. “We’ve in fact seen no indication that he has any intention to use nuclear weapons, period, inside Ukraine.”

Tags Belarus John Kirby russia Russian nuclear weapons ukraine United Nations Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  4. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  7. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  8. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  9. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  10. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  11. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  12. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  13. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  14. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  15. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  16. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  17. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  18. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
Load more

Video

See all Video