trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Plans to deploy tactical nukes in Belarus won’t be affected by Western sanctions, Kremlin says

by Stephen Neukam - 03/27/23 9:51 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/27/23 9:51 AM ET
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Kremlin said Monday that threats of sanctions against Belarus would not stop its plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in the country, a move that drew international criticism after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision over the weekend.

Putin said that Russia had reached an agreement with Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons, which are meant for use on the battlefield and are shorter-range than intercontinental missiles, raising fears about intensified aggressions against Ukraine.

Western allies of Ukraine immediately responded to the news by criticizing the move by Putin and threatening sanctions against Belarus if it allowed Russia to put nuclear weapons in the country.

“Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday. “Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions.”

But the Kremlin said it was undeterred by threats of possible sanctions in retaliation for its maneuver in Belarus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday the West’s reaction would not influence its decision.

“Russia’s plans certainly cannot be affected by such a reaction,” Peskov said of the threat of sanctions.

Putin framed the move as no different than the stationing of nuclear weapons by the U.S. in European countries, saying “we are doing what they have been doing for decades.”

The Russian move rang alarm bells in Ukraine, with the country’s leadership calling on the United Nations to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council and appealing to Belarus to not become a “hostage” of the Putin regime.

“Ukraine appeals to Belarusian society to prevent the fulfillment of the criminal purposes  regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus … which will further turn this country into a hostage of the Kremlin,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in the statement on Sunday.

Tags Belarus Dmitry Peskov European Union Josep Borrell russia Russian nuclear weapons ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nashville officials report ‘multiple patients’ at reported school shooting
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  4. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  5. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  6. How the world is responding to Putin’s threat of nukes in Belarus
  7. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  8. As US fentanyl deaths jump, GOP casts blame at the border
  9. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  10. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  11. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: 'He may not be bluffing here'
  12. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  13. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  14. All hat, no cattle: House Republicans can’t match big talk with viable budget ...
  15. Bragg says ‘unprecedented’ GOP inquiry undermines ...
  16. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  17. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  18. Trump solidifies support in GOP primary: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video