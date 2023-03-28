trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 

by Julia Mueller - 03/28/23 8:46 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/28/23 8:46 AM ET

Former President Trump in a new interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed he would “solve” Russia’s yearlong war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he’s reelected to the White House, but didn’t offer details.

“If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin,” Trump told Hannity, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“And there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. But I don’t want to tell you what it is, because then I can’t use that negotiation; it’ll never work. But it’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them. Now that’s a year and a half. That’s a long time. I can’t imagine something not happening,” Trump added.

“The key is the war has to stop now because Ukraine is being obliterated.” 

Russia’s war on Ukraine crossed its one-year mark last month, and Moscow has continued its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The International Criminal Court has put out a warrant for Putin’s arrest in connection with alleged war crimes, including the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. 

Putin said over the weekend that Russia plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a move condemned by the U.S. and NATO and called “nuclear blackmail” by Ukraine.

“So you’d prefer if you were president, you think you would have a negotiated settlement?” Hannity asked Trump.

“Within 24 hours,” the former president replied.

Trump also said he gets along “very well” with Putin.

Trump’s interview with Hannity comes as Fox News faces a defamation lawsuit stemming from its coverage of the former president’s false claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 cycle.

Trump announced his 2024 bid for another four years in the White House after the midterms in November.

–Updated at 8:50 a.m.

Tags Donald Trump russia Sean Hannity ukraine Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  2. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  3. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  4. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  5. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  6. Senate advances AUMF repeal, tees up final passage vote
  7. Two key Biden nominees cave to GOP pressure campaign: Why it matters
  8. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  9. Tensions high as House GOP tackles take two at border bill
  10. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  11. Trump says he feels like Elvis after Jan. 6 choir song hits number one on the ...
  12. Stewart vs. Greene: Let the debate begin
  13. Trump says DeSantis endorsement was ‘nuclear weapon,’ could be working in a ...
  14. Rand Paul staffer stabbed in DC with ‘life-threatening injuries’
  15. House Judiciary postpones pistol brace rule markup after Nashville shooting
  16. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  17. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  18. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
Load more

Video

See all Video