International

At least 39 killed in fire at Mexican migrant facility

by Julia Shapero - 03/28/23 8:48 AM ET
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report. Images from the scene showed…

At least 39 people were killed after a fire broke out late Monday night at a Mexican migrant facility near the U.S. border.

Another 29 people were injured in the blaze and have been transferred to local hospitals, according to Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

The migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez — just across the border from El Paso, Texas — was housing migrants from Central and South America.

The National Migration Institute said in a statement that it “energetically rejects the acts that led to this tragedy.” The agency also noted that authorities are investigating the incident, and consular authorities are being contacted to help identify the migrants who died. 

