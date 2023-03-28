Russia says anti-ship missiles test-fired in Sea of Japan

Russia successfully test-fired supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Missile boats with the Pacific Fleet fired two Moskit cruise missiles, both of which struck a mock enemy warship, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram. The target was located about 62 miles away.

Russia’s missile test was conducted in the Peter the Great Gulf off the southern coast of the country in the nation’s territorial waters.

Tasuku Matsuki, who is in charge of Russia for the Japan’s Foreign Ministry, said his country would not formally protest the missile test.

But Japan is “concerned about Russia’s increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest,” the official said at a news conference.

Russia also flew Tu-95 bombers over the Sea of Japan last week and Russian and Chinese warship exercises last fall drew concerns from Tokyo.

The Moskit, referred to within the NATO security alliance as the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a cruise missile capable of carrying a conventional or nuclear warhead.

The missile, designed to defend against naval ships and vessels, can fly at three times the speed of sound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.