International

Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges

by Julia Shapero - 03/31/23 4:36 PM ET
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema weighed in the unprecedented indictment of former President Trump, amid a visit with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When there’s transgression against law, it does not matter who is involved,” Hichilema said on Friday, while standing beside Harris at a joint press conference in Lusaka, Zambia. “I think that is what the rule of law means.”

Hichilema, however, specifically chose to remove Trump’s name from the discussion, saying “the name does not matter.”

“Sometimes names are thrown into it and perceptions are created that are totally inappropriate,” he added, noting his country’s own fight against corruption.

Harris, like President Biden, declined to comment on Trump’s indictment. A New York grand jury decided on Thursday to indict the former president on criminal charges for his role in a 2016 hush money payment to an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

When Biden was asked if he’s worried about protests after the indictment, he replied, “No. I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment.”

The indictment marks the first time that a current or former president has faced criminal charges in U.S. history.

