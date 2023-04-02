trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Zelensky: Russia’s leadership of UN Security Council ‘absurd and destructive’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/02/23 8:44 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/02/23 8:44 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during an interview with Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of The Associated Press, on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is blasting Russia’s leadership of the United Nations (UN) Security Council as “obviously absurd and destructive.”

Russia assumed the chair of the Security Council last week, as member states take turns at the head of the body each month. Russia’s assumption of the position prompted Zelensky to call out the global body’s move to allow a “terrorist state” to lead the influential council.

“Today, the terrorist state began to chair the UN Security Council,” Zelensky said in an address on Saturday. “It is hard to imagine something evident that proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions.”

There are 15 member states of the council, which is meant to help secure global stability and peace, with just five spots held permanently by the U.S., France, U.K., China and Russia. All five of those countries have veto power on the council.

Russia leadership of the council comes as its war in Ukraine is well into its second year. The fighting has racked up steep military costs for both countries.

It has also wreaked havoc on the civilian population in Ukraine, including actions that have led the U.N. to conclude last month that the Russian military has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the conflict. The U.N. cited the indiscriminate bombing and attacks of civilian populations, civilian executions and the deportation of Ukrainian children from the country.

It also follows the International Criminal Court’s move to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last month for suspected war crimes, pointing to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Zelensky on Saturday seemed to call for reforms of the Security Council that would bar Russia from being able to head the council.

“There is no such form of terror that has not yet been committed by Russia,” Zelensky said.
“And there will be no such reason that will stop the reform of global institutions, in particular, the U.N. Security Council. The reform that is clearly overdue — so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot disrupt the peace.”

Tags russia ukraine UN Security Council United Nations Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian offensive falters as Ukraine eyes counterattack
  2. One in four college applicants avoids entire states for political reasons
  3. The Memo: Trump’s political woes with women deepen as Stormy Daniels reclaims ...
  4. 26 dead in violent US storms
  5. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  6. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces White House bid
  7. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  8. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  9. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Trump indictment
  10. Federal appeals court upholds finding that Musk, Tesla violated labor laws
  11. The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here’s why
  12. Here are 20 cities where houses are cheaper than condos
  13. Malpass: ‘Advanced economies’ are devouring the world’s capital to ‘pay ...
  14. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  15. Teachers should not carry guns, despite alarming school shootings
  16. Media-voter disconnect prompts 2 big questions about Trump indictment
  17. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  18. Americans disagree on policy priorities, Biden approval rating drops: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video