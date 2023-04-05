Zelensky makes first formal visit to Poland amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday traveled to Poland, marking his first formal visit to Warsaw since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February.

“A meeting of neighbors, a meeting of allies, a meeting of partners, a meeting of friends,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post, accompanied by a photo of the Ukrainian president shaking hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda. “For the sake of our nations. For their future.”

“In the future, there will be no borders between our peoples: political, economic and – what is very important – historical,” he added. “But for that we still need to gain victory. For that, we need to walk side by side a little more.”

Duda awarded the Ukrainian president with his country’s highest civilian distinction, the Order of the White Eagle, during the visit.

“It is a great honor for me to receive Poland’s highest state award,” Zelensky said in a separate Telegram post.

“It is for those who carry this victory on their shoulders. For the people of Ukraine, our military who defend our state, our independence, and definitely gain victory for Ukraine, for Poland, for all of Europe and the world. Thank you,” he added.

Poland has been a key ally of Ukraine throughout the war with Russia, most recently announcing plans to fulfill Kyiv’s requests for modern warplanes by supplying a dozen MiG-29 jets. While Zelensky has traveled through Poland on previous trips, Wednesday’s visit represented his first formal visit, according to CNN.