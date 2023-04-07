trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

2 killed in West Bank after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Gaza

by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 7:52 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 7:52 AM ET
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Militants in Lebanon have fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people and ratcheting up regional tensions a day after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. (AP Photo/Fadi Amun)
Smoke rises from a fire after rockets fired from Lebanon struck Bezet, northern Israel, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Militants in Lebanon have fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel, the Israeli military said, forcing people across Israel’s northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people and ratcheting up regional tensions a day…

Two Israeli women were killed in a shooting in the West Bank on Friday, following a series of Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The two women, both reported to be around 20 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third was transferred to a hospital near Jerusalem in critical condition, according to Israeli emergency medical services.

The shooting occurred after the Israeli military carried out overnight airstrikes on targets connected to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in response to a barrage of more than 30 rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday. 

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, 25 of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system while five landed in Israeli territory and four remain under investigation.

The escalation of violence comes amid a series of Israeli police raids on the al-Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday and Wednesday, during both the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover. 

The U.S. expressed concern about the Israeli police raids, as well as the rocket attacks by Lebanon, on Thursday.

“We are concerned by the scenes we see coming out of Jerusalem,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. “It is our viewpoint that it is absolutely vital that the sanctity of holy sites be preserved.”

“We emphasize the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem, and any unilateral action that jeopardizes that status quo, to us, is unacceptable,” Patel added. “We call for restraint, coordination and calm during the holiday season.”

Tags Al-Asqa Mosque Gaza Israel Lebanon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  2. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  3. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  4. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  5. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
  8. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats vow to investigate Justice Thomas
  10. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  11. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  12. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  13. Obama: Expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers ‘a sign of weakness’
  14. Here’s how the IRS will spend its $80 billion funding boost
  15. GOP legislatures battle for power with Democratic cities: Three flashpoints
  16. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  17. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  18. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
Load more

Video

See all Video