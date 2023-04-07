Muslim-majority nations skeptical of US intentions: Gallup

A large percentage of people in 11 Muslim-majority nations, and two others in the region, disagree that the United States is serious about democracy, according to a new poll released by Gallup.

In addition, most don’t believe the U.S. will be able allow them to fashion their own political future.

It’s been 20 years since the launch of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and despite the overwhelming favorability the U.S. received from the Iraqi people after toppling Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship in 2003, it has been difficult for America to establish the democracy they hoped for in Iraq.

Fast forward to today, and a little less than a third of Iraqi’s — around 26 percent — believe the U.S. is serious about establishing democratic commitments in the Middle East, while 72 percent doubt the U.S.’s intentions, the poll found.

The highest percentage of disagreement, 81 percent, comes from Iran.

The survey found that Tunisia, Turkey, Palestinian Territories and Iraq round out the top five, all falling between 78 and 75 percent. Yemen, Pakistan, Lebanon, Libya and Afghanistan follow, with 68 to 61 percent disagreement.

Jordan — at 33 percent — is the country that views the U.S. as the most serious about democracy in the region, according to the poll.

In terms of perceptions about the United States’ commitment to letting Middle Eastern countries determine their own future, all 12 of the countries surveyed disagree that the U.S. will let that happen — with the highest percent of disagreement, 80, coming from Iran.



Turkey, Tunisia, the Palestinian Territories and Iraq followed with disagreement between 78 and 71 percent.

The three countries with the least amount of disagreement almost mirrored the first question, with 59 percent from those in Libya and Jordan. Kuwait followed with 42 percent disagreement, and then Morocco with 35 percent.

Finally, the new poll asked 13 nations in the region about the United States’ commitment to improving the economic wellbeing of their people and once again, all of the countries had a majority of those surveyed disagree.

The highest amounts of disagreements came from Iran, Turkey, and Tunisia — with percentages from 82 to 74. The least amount of disagreement on this question came from Kuwait at 41 percent and Morocco at 34 percent.