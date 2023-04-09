trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Israel denies spy agency was involved in country’s anti-government protests 

by Julia Mueller - 04/09/23 5:07 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/09/23 5:07 PM ET
Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan protest outside of his home after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister, in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called on Netanyahu to freeze the plan, citing deep divisions in the country and turmoil in the military. (AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean)

Israel on Sunday denied allegations that leaders of its Mossad intelligence service had encouraged agency staff and Israeli citizens to participate in last month’s protests against the government’s proposed judicial reforms, claims that came out of recently leaked Pentagon documents. 

“The report that was published overnight in the American press is mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever. The Mossad and its senior officials did not — and do not — encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity,” the Israeli prime minister’s office posted on behalf of the Mossad.

“The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding,” the statement continued. 

A number of documents have surfaced on social media in an apparent U.S. intelligence leak, according to the New York Times, including a CIA assessment that Mossad leaders encouraged agency officials to protest the new Israeli government’s judicial reforms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the controversial overhaul plans amid nationwide demonstrations. President Biden has urged Netanyahu to compromise with his political opponents and walk away from the proposal.

Netanyahu replied to Biden’s comments late last month, saying Israel “makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

The Israel-related assessment is part of a trove of apparent Pentagon documents leaked online in recent days, though the source of the leak remains unclear, and the accuracy of all the materials is still unknown.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Intelligence Israel Mossad pentagon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  2. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  3. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  4. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  5. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  6. Twitter slaps ‘government funded media’ labels on other major news outlets ...
  7. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  8. McCaul says China could influence, take over Taiwan in next election ‘without ...
  9. Here’s how the debt limit fight could impact the banking crisis
  10. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  11. Trump wishes Happy Easter to ‘pathetic RINOs’ and ‘radical left ...
  12. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  13. House Republican suggests defunding FDA if Texas abortion pill ruling not ...
  14. Ron DeSantis: The next Scott Walker?
  15. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  16. The myth of ‘woke’ indoctrination of students
  17. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  18. Republicans suddenly silent on abortion — they know the chickens are home and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video