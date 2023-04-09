Pope mentions Ukraine-Russia war, Israel-Palestine violence in Easter message

Pope Francis used his Easter address Sunday to speak about Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the recent wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking to a massive crowd at St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis called for peace between Russia and Ukraine, also asking the crowd to pray for those who have been wounded or lost loved ones in the war.

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia,″ Francis said on Sunday. “Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families.”

Even with Francis’ repeated calls for the fighting between the two countries to end, Ukrainian diplomats have complained that the Vatican leader hasn’t come down enough in his statements on Russia and its leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to CBS News,

Francis also called for a “resumption of dialogue, in a climate of trust and reciprocal respect, between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may reign in the Holy City and in the entire region.″

Israeli armed forces have clashed with Palestinian militant group Hamas over the holiday weekend, after Israeli police conducted a series of raids at the al-Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem throughout the week. The clashes coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The Israeli military also conducted airstrikes that targeted Hamas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in response to airstrikes launched by the militant group. The airstrikes resulted in the deaths of two Israeli women who were killed on the West Bank over the weekend.

U.S. officials have expressed their concern about the recent violence between Israel and Palestine.

“We urge all sides to reduce this violence,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said last week. “The side we’re taking on is safety and security, the side we’re taking is the status quo, the side we’re taking is one of peaceful worship.”