Netanyahu reverses course on defense minister’s firing after mass protests

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed his decision to fire the country’s defense minister last month after mass protests erupted in the wake of his decision.

Netanyahu announced his reversal at a press conference Monday, saying that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in his post after he was fired two weeks ago. Gallant was fired from his position after he called to suspend plans for Netanyahu-backed judicial reforms, which would allow the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions and give the executive more power to appoint justices.

“Gallant remains in his position as defense minister and we will continue to work together for the security of citizens of Israel,” he said at the press conference.

Netanyahu’s decision to sack Gallant sparked mass protests across the country and prompted Israel’s consul general in New York to step down as he was becoming “increasingly concerned” with the polices of Israel’s government.

The Biden administration also said at the time that it was “deeply concerned” about ongoing tensions in Israel. U.S. lawmakers also raised their worries over the potential judicial reforms last month, saying that the proposed judicial reforms could be undemocratic.

“We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement last month.

Watson also said in the statement that Israeli leaders should “find a compromise as soon as possible,” describing it as the “best path forward for Israel and all of its citizens.”