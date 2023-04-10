trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Netanyahu reverses course on defense minister’s firing after mass protests

by Lauren Sforza - 04/10/23 3:19 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/10/23 3:19 PM ET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media during a press conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed his decision to fire the country’s defense minister last month after mass protests erupted in the wake of his decision.

Netanyahu announced his reversal at a press conference Monday, saying that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in his post after he was fired two weeks ago. Gallant was fired from his position after he called to suspend plans for Netanyahu-backed judicial reforms, which would allow the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions and give the executive more power to appoint justices.

“Gallant remains in his position as defense minister and we will continue to work together for the security of citizens of Israel,” he said at the press conference.

Netanyahu’s decision to sack Gallant sparked mass protests across the country and prompted Israel’s consul general in New York to step down as he was becoming “increasingly concerned” with the polices of Israel’s government.

The Biden administration also said at the time that it was “deeply concerned” about ongoing tensions in Israel. U.S. lawmakers also raised their worries over the potential judicial reforms last month, saying that the proposed judicial reforms could be undemocratic.

“We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement last month.

Watson also said in the statement that Israeli leaders should “find a compromise as soon as possible,” describing it as the “best path forward for Israel and all of its citizens.”

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Gallant Israel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  3. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  4. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  5. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  7. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  8. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  9. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  10. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  11. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  12. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  13. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  14. Trump discourages DeSantis, says candidacy would ‘only hurt’ Republican ...
  15. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  16. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  17. DOJ asks appeals court to pause ‘extraordinary’ Texas abortion pill ruling
  18. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close ...
Load more

Video

See all Video