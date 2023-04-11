trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Taiwan president: China not behaving like ‘responsible major nation’ 

by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 8:34 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 8:34 AM ET
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about recent Chinese military drills in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tsai has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the "responsible" behavior of a major Asian nation. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about recent Chinese military drills in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tsai has condemned China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the “responsible” behavior of a major Asian nation. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned the military drills China conducted in the Taiwan Strait in apparent retaliation after Tsai met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the U.S. last week, saying Beijing is not acting in a “responsible” manner. 

“As the president, I represent our country in the world, whether it’s a visit to allied countries or stopping through in the U.S. and interacting with our international friends, and not only has this been going on for years, it’s the Taiwanese people’s shared expectation,” Tsai said in a statement shared by The Associated Press

 “But China used this as a pretext to start military drills, creating instability in the Taiwan Strait and region. This is not the attitude of a responsible major nation in this region,” the Taiwan leader said.

China’s military simulated precision strikes and sealing off the democratically governed island Beijing claims as its own during three days of intense drills after Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy.

The Speaker said afterward that his meeting with Tsai provided “greater peace and stability for the world.” 

China said after the exercises that its forces are “ready to fight at all times” to “resolutely smash any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and foreign interference attempts.” Similar drills were conducted after McCarthy’s predecessor, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), made a trip to Taipei last year. 

U.S.-China tensions have already been heightened by the pandemic, Russia’s war on Ukraine and other issues — and Beijing has been upset by U.S. support for Taiwan. The U.S. has maintained strategic ambiguity in its stance on Taiwan’s independence.

Tags China Kevin McCarthy McCarthy Military drills Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  2. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  3. Dwindling weapons, leaked Ukraine-Russia docs raise pressure on US government
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  6. Haley campaign rips Trump, DeSantis in donor memo
  7. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  8. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  9. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  10. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  11. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  12. Trump says golden golf club Abe gave him has been sent to Archives
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Political pushback from Tennessee to Texas
  14. Weight loss in older adults associated with risk of early death, study finds
  15. Pennsylvania GOP braces for primary brawl in bid to oust Casey
  16. Mother of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot teacher charged with neglect
  17. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  18. Texas bills call for renewables to help save declining fossil fuel sector
Load more

Video

See all Video