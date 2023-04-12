Cruz knocks Biden over Macron comments: ‘Stunning’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took aim at President Biden over French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on defending Taiwan from a hypothetical Chinese invasion.

“Stunning. Even the left-wing leaders of Europe—whom Biden has assiduously courted (and obsequiosly ass-kissed)—are openly screwing the U.S.,” Cruz said in a tweet.

“Serious Q: could Biden possibly have screwed up foreign policy more?” he continued.

Cruz is referring to comments made by Macron that have raised concerns among allies and politicians in the U.S. in recent days. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blasted the French president’s remarks, saying they were “galling.”

“Macron just simply got it wrong. He botched it. He botched it for his own people,” Pompeo said on John Catsimatidis’s “Cats & Cosby Show” . “And we should make clear to him that that’s unacceptable.”

Macron was quoted in an interview published in Politico Europe and daily Les Echos saying, “the question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: Is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No.”

“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he continued.

Macron’s comments come after he visited China and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where he urged Xi to press Russia into seeking peace with Ukraine.

China has escalated tensions with Taiwan after it ramped up military drills surrounding the island. A group of bipartisan lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) visited Taiwan last week, where McCaul said that that China could take over Taiwan in the next election “without a shot fired.”