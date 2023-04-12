trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Cruz knocks Biden over Macron comments: ‘Stunning’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/12/23 3:54 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/12/23 3:54 PM ET

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took aim at President Biden over French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on defending Taiwan from a hypothetical Chinese invasion.

“Stunning. Even the left-wing leaders of Europe—whom Biden has assiduously courted (and obsequiosly ass-kissed)—are openly screwing the U.S.,” Cruz said in a tweet.

“Serious Q: could Biden possibly have screwed up foreign policy more?” he continued.

Cruz is referring to comments made by Macron that have raised concerns among allies and politicians in the U.S. in recent days. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also blasted the French president’s remarks, saying they were “galling.”

“Macron just simply got it wrong. He botched it. He botched it for his own people,” Pompeo said on John Catsimatidis’s “Cats & Cosby Show” . “And we should make clear to him that that’s unacceptable.”

Macron was quoted in an interview published in Politico Europe and daily Les Echos saying, “the question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: Is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No.” 

“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he continued.

Macron’s comments come after he visited China and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where he urged Xi to press Russia into seeking peace with Ukraine.

China has escalated tensions with Taiwan after it ramped up military drills surrounding the island. A group of bipartisan lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) visited Taiwan last week, where McCaul said that that China could take over Taiwan in the next election “without a shot fired.”  

Tags Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron Mike Pompeo Ted Cruz Ted Cruz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  4. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  8. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  9. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  10. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  11. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  12. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  13. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  14. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  15. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  16. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  17. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  18. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video