International

Manchin, bipartisan senators meet with Zelensky in Ukraine, with country star Brad Paisley 

by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 3:45 PM ET
Office of Sen. Joe Manchin

A bipartisan trio of U.S. senators and country artist Brad Paisley met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Paisley, an ambassador for Ukraine’s United24 fundraising campaign, accompanied Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) as they spoke with Zelensky and his cabinet about Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country. 

“After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority,” Manchin said in a release.

Manchin’s office said the congressional delegation discussed, among other things, military readiness, foreign assistance accountability and rebuilding Ukraine. 

Manchin also said Paisley, who is from West Virginia, gave a performance during the visit that “truly lifted the spirits of everyone present.” 

Paisley released a song earlier this year with an interlude featuring a conversation between the country music star and Zelensky. The proceeds of “Same Here” benefit United24’s Rebuild Ukraine program.

United24 said Paisley played the song “in front of the destroyed military equipment in the center of Kyiv” and followed it up with a performance of a Ukrainian song.

“Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy to reiterate our unwavering bipartisan support for their sovereignty and fledgling democracy,” Murkowski said. “As I return home, I’m more thankful than ever for the blessings of our American democracy, and more committed than ever to ensuring that Congress provides the assistance that Ukraine needs.”

Kelly said he’ll keep working with colleagues to “get Ukraine the weapons and support they need to win.” 

Zelensky said during the meeting that bipartisan support from the U.S. “helped us survive the war unleashed by Russia.”

“We are fighting for common values – freedom and democracy. Our victory will be decisive for the development of the situation in Europe and throughout the world,” the Ukrainian president said. 

