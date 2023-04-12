US applauds Qatar and Bahrain resuming diplomatic ties

The Biden administration praised the diplomatic breakthrough between Qatar and Bahrain after years of estrangement, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying the U.S. has been working to encourage rapprochement between the two nations.

“We welcome the restoration of diplomatic ties between Bahrain and Qatar, two close U.S. partners and Major Non-NATO Allies,” Sullivan said in a statement. “The United States has been working since the start of the Biden Administration to encourage regional integration, de-escalation, and rapprochement between U.S. partners.”

Qatar and Bahrain announced the decision to restore ties following a meeting between officials of the two countries in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The move comes after the three-year boycott of Qatar by a number of Arab countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt — was ended in 2021. The countries were boycotting Qatar because of its alleged connection to extreme Islamist groups and for its connection to Iran.

But while the Saudis, Emirates and Egyptians all moved to reestablish diplomatic ties, Bahrain held back from making such a move at the end of the boycott. The meeting in Saudi Arabia this week was the second between officials of the two countries as they moved toward a resolution.

Sullivan said harmony between the two countries will help advance security and stability in the Middle East.

“A fully unified Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Bahrain and Qatar are key members, is also an important step towards establishing a more stable and prosperous Middle East region, including through more integrated commercial, economic, and defense arrangements,” Sullivan said.

“The United States looks forward to working with all of our partners as we advance this shared vision of a more integrated, stable, and prosperous region, which ultimately serves the interests of the United States and the American people.”