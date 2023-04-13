trending:

International

North Korea tests harder-to-detect missile for first time, South says

by Jared Gans - 04/13/23 9:13 AM ET
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on March 10, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a frontline artillery drill simulating an attack on an unspecified South Korean airfield as he called for his troops to sharpen their combat readiness in the face of his rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves,” state media said.

North Korea tested a harder-to-detect missile for the first time with its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in a month, according to South Korean authorities. 

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was launched at a high angle from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and fell in the water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan after traveling 1,000 kilometers. 

A defense official said South Korea’s military believes it was a new type of ballistic missile that might have used solid fuel. North Korea’s previous ICBM tests used liquid propellants that needed to be fueled before a launch. 

A missile with solid fuel would be able to be moved easier and fired faster than those with liquid fuel, giving observers less warning of it being fired. 

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, said in a statement that the United States “strongly condemns” North Korea for its test of a long-range missile. Watson said President Biden and his security team are assessing the situation along with the country’s allies and partners. 

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” she said. “This action demonstrates that the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people.” 

Watson said all countries should condemn the test and call on North Korea to engage in “serious discussions.” 

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement,” she said. “The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.” 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had pledged to push for developing a solid-fueled ICBM as part of the country’s increasingly advanced weapons systems. 

The nuclear envoys for the U.S., South Korea and Japan held a phone call following the test to discuss taking stronger efforts to stop North Korea’s funding of its nuclear program and call for a “decisive and united international response.” 

Japanese officials told residents on the northern island of Hokkaido to seek shelter as the missile was in the air. Train, bus and subway services were also briefly suspended. 

The Japanese government soon after retracted its missile alert after determining that it could not land near the island. 

North Korea’s last missile test came on March 16 when it tested a liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

