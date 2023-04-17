Dozens of countries rip Russia over reporter’s detention

Dozens of nations have signed onto a statement protesting Russia’s detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Moscow has accused of spying.

“We urge Russian Federation authorities to release those they hold on political grounds, and to end the draconian crackdown on freedom of expression, including against members of the media,” the statement reads, according to a snippet shared by Reuters.

The full statement, signed by more than 40 countries, is reportedly expected to be read by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the U.N. on Monday. Among its cosigners are Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, South Korea and a number of European nations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in Russia on espionage charges last month, and accused by the Federal Security Service of trying to obtain classified information.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week designated him as “wrongfully detained” by Moscow.

“Journalism is not a crime. We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth,” the State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

President Biden has said “it’s totally illegal what’s happening.” Both the administration and the Journal have rejected Russia’s claims that Gershkovich was spying for the U.S. government.

“The most important thing is we know Evan’s not a spy. He never was a spy. He’s never worked for the U.S. government. He’s a journalist who works for The Wall Street Journal. And as the president and secretary said, ‘Journalism’s not a crime,’” said the administration’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, last week.

Thomas-Greenfield, too, has repeated the message. “Let this statement send a clear message: Journalism is not a crime,” she told The Wall Street Journal ahead of the statement’s release.

According to The Associated Press, Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on spying allegations.