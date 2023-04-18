trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia judge upholds detention of Journal reporter

by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 8:38 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 8:38 AM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Russian judge ruled on Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges.

The Wall Street Journal reporter and the U.S. government deny the allegations. 

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on espionage charges last month, accused by Russia’s Federal Security Service of trying to obtain classified information. 

The reporter had appealed his detention, but the Tuesday ruling in Moscow City Court says he’ll stay jailed at least until the end of May. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. officials have decried the incident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia. 

President Biden has said “it’s totally illegal what’s happening,” and a spokesperson for the State Department condemned “the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.” 

“The most important thing is we know Evan’s not a spy. He never was a spy. He’s never worked for the U.S. government. He’s a journalist who works for The Wall Street Journal. And as the president and secretary said, ‘Journalism’s not a crime,’” said the administration’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, last week.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Antony Blinken Arrest Detainment Evan Gershkovich Joe Biden Moscow russia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  7. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  8. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  9. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  10. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  11. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  12. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  13. Fox News vs. Dominion: Blockbuster media fight set for courtroom
  14. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  15. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  16. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
  17. Woman in car that went to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities ...
  18. Clarence Thomas, credibility, and consequences
Load more

Video

See all Video