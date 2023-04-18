Russia judge upholds detention of Journal reporter

A Russian judge ruled on Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges.

The Wall Street Journal reporter and the U.S. government deny the allegations.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on espionage charges last month, accused by Russia’s Federal Security Service of trying to obtain classified information.

The reporter had appealed his detention, but the Tuesday ruling in Moscow City Court says he’ll stay jailed at least until the end of May. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. officials have decried the incident. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia.

President Biden has said “it’s totally illegal what’s happening,” and a spokesperson for the State Department condemned “the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

“The most important thing is we know Evan’s not a spy. He never was a spy. He’s never worked for the U.S. government. He’s a journalist who works for The Wall Street Journal. And as the president and secretary said, ‘Journalism’s not a crime,’” said the administration’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, last week.

The Associated Press contributed.