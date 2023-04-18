trending:

Mexico’s president accuses Pentagon of spying after Washington Post report

by Julia Shapero - 04/18/23 5:57 PM ET
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the North America Summit
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the North America Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Orbrador accused the Pentagon of spying on his government and vowed to restrict information from the country’s armed forces on Tuesday, following a Washington Post report based on leaked U.S. intelligence documents.

“We’re now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry because we’re a target of spying by the Pentagon,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

The Post reported on Saturday that a leaked U.S. military assessment had found that the secretary of the Mexican Navy ordered officials to limit their cooperation with the Mexican Army, amid frustration over the possibility that the Army would take control of the country’s airspace. 

However, the Post noted that there was no indication that the information came from wiretaps or intercepts of Mexican authorities.

The assessment is part of a larger trove of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents that were allegedly leaked by member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to an online Discord chat group.

López Orbrador took particular aim at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Tuesday, accusing the agency of “informing” Mexican media organizations in an effort to “weaken us politically.”

