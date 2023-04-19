trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Reporter held hostage in Iran: Gershkovich knows he is ‘no use to the Russians dead’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 3:07 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 3:07 PM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Jason Rezaian, a reporter once held hostage in Iran, wrote in an op-ed that The Wall Street Journal reporter Even Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia, was “standing tall” amid his court proceedings Monday.

Rezaian was the Washington Post’s correspondent in Tehran from 2012 to 2016, where he was arrested and detained for 544 days before being released in January 2016. He wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday that “Gershkovich stood there with his head held high” during his court proceedings, where his appeal to be released on bail was denied.

Gershkovich is accused of attempting to collect a state secret on behalf of the United States, something that both he and U.S. officials have denied. He appeared in Russia court on Monday, where he looked to be in positive spirits as he smiled at other reporters in the room from a glass cage, even though his request for bail was denied. He faces up to 20 years in Russian prison if convicted at trial.

Rezain wrote that Gershkovich has likely gone through similar stages of being detained like he did, including first feeling that it’s all just a “mistake.” The next stage is feeling threatened by those detaining him, including threats of torture or even threats of being killed, Rezain wrote.

“But it has to have also dawned on Gershkovich that he is of no use to the Russians dead. He knows he is a hostage, so he knows he will likely get out,” Rezaian wrote. “Eventually. As the days dragged on, what began to consume me was the fear of growing old in captivity. Gershkovich is clearly not there yet. And that’s a very good thing.”

Rezaian wrote that the pressure placed on hostages like Gershkovich is a “uniquely heavy burden,” noting that Gershkovich has likely realized that he is part of a “much bigger story.” He said that Gershkovich understood that his trial is meant to scare off other journalists and to “silence critics at home.”

“Evan Gershkovich knew the world was watching. And he did what needed doing,” Rezain said.

The State Department has officially designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia. U.S. officials and a group of media organizations have all demanded that Gershkovich be released and maintained that he has done nothing wrong.  

Tags Evan Gershkovich Jason Rezaian Jason Rezaian russia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  5. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  6. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  7. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  8. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  9. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  10. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  11. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  12. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  13. Supreme Court extends brief pause on abortion pill ruling
  14. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  15. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  16. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  17. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  18. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video