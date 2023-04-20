trending:

International

NATO chief visiting Ukraine for first time since Russia invaded

by Jared Gans - 04/20/23 8:44 AM ET
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded the country more than a year ago, pledging that the military alliance is continuing to stand with the Eastern European country. 

Stoltenberg tweeted that he had the honor of returning to Ukraine and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that Ukraine should become a member of NATO. 

“#Ukraine’s rightful place is in #NATO, and over time our support will help to make this possible. We stand by you today & for the long haul,” Stoltenberg said. 

He was seen in pictures from local media outlets paying respects to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed during the war in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv. 

A NATO release states that Stoltenberg emphasized during a press conference with Zelensky in Kyiv that members of the alliance have provided Ukraine with more than 150 billion euros of support since the war began in February 2022. 

He also visited the city of Bucha, where many atrocities committed by Russian soldiers have been documented. Ukrainian officials found mass graves and unarmed civilians who were executed after Russian forces withdrew from the city last year. 

The release states that Stoltenberg also addressed the International Summit of Communities and Regions, a gathering of dozens of countries to discuss issues like the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, where he praised the country’s work toward rebuilding. 

“Your determination to fight the aggressor, liberate your land, and work for a brighter future says very clearly to me: Ukraine will prevail,” Stoltenberg said. 

NATO does not formally have a presence in Ukraine, but Stoltenberg has been a key advocate for the alliance providing Ukraine the support it needs to defend itself from Russia. Stoltenberg has coordinated aid in the form of weapons, ammunition and training for Ukrainian soldiers from 31 countries. 

NATO itself has only provided nonlethal support like generators, medical supplies, tents and military uniforms. 

Russia has repeatedly declared its opposition to ties between Ukraine and NATO and cited fears that Ukraine would join the alliance as one rationale for invading the country. 

Ukraine formally applied to join NATO and the European Union months into the war, a sign of its increasing ties to the rest of Europe. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is one of Russia’s goals for what it has called its “special military operation.” He told reporters that Ukraine joining would be a “serious, significant threat to our country.” 

Finland officially joined NATO earlier this month after the country applied for membership in the aftermath of the invasion. Its acceptance into the alliance doubled Russia’s land border with the alliance. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

