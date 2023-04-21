trending:

International

UK deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns over bullying allegations

by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 7:19 AM ET
FILE – Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants. Raab's decision Friday, April 21, 2023 came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant file)
FILE – Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants. Raab’s decision Friday, April 21, 2023 came the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant file)

United Kingdom deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an internal investigation found he bullied colleagues.

Raab is just the latest senior UK official to resign in a Conservative government which has seen two Prime Ministers resign in the last year.

He had promised to resign if a months-long inquiry helped back up any claims of office bullying against him. That investigation ended Friday and dismissed all claims against him except for two. 

Raab said in his resignation letter the inquiry found that he had not “sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone.”

“I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice,” he wrote.

As deputy prime minister, Raab had no formal duties except to step in for Rishi Sunak in his absence. He also served as a senior adviser.

A second Sunak minister, Gavin Williamson, also resigned over bullying allegations earlier this year. 

