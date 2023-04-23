trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Netanyahu says he would be willing to meet with DeSantis during governor’s trip to Israel

by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 12:28 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 12:28 PM ET
FILE – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 24, 2023. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Tuesday March 28, 2023, said his country’s intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would be willing to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) when the governor makes his trip to Israel, which is expected this week as DeSantis makes his domestic and international rounds ahead of an expected White House campaign.

“Of course, I’ll meet with everyone, why not?” Netanyahu said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” when asked if he would meet with DeSantis. “I meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors. I’m not avoiding the question and actually I’m rushing right into it. I’d meet with every American representative, governor, senator, members of Congress.”

DeSantis’s second trip to Israel comes as the country has faced both interior and external turmoil. Netanyahu has been sharply criticized for a judicial reform package he has put forward, which would give lawmakers the ability to override Supreme Court decisions — a proposal he has temporarily halted. Israel has also seen escalating violence, with rockets launched at it from Syria earlier this month, according to its military.

The trip, during which DeSantis is expected to headline an event on Thursday, also comes as the governor has made his trips through a number of early nominating states in the Republican primary process, signaling he may be ready to announce a presidential campaign soon.

While DeSantis has risen in the Republican Party because of his time as the governor of Florida, the Israel trip gives him the opportunity to sharpen up his foreign policy credentials.

It also comes at a time that the relationship between Netanyahu and President Biden has frayed, with Biden saying he would not invite the prime minister to the White House in the “near term” over the judicial reform package and Netanyahu arguing the U.S. was attempting to intervene in his country’s domestic politics.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Israel judicial reforms Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  3. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  11. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  12. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  13. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  14. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  15. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  16. Klobuchar: Biden, McCarthy should negotiate on debt ceiling, not hold ...
  17. RFK Jr. claims middle class was ‘systematically’ wiped out under COVID ...
  18. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
Load more

Video

See all Video