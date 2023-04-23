trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
International

Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas

by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 7:19 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 7:19 PM ET
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pauses during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Lavrov began his tour of Latin America on Monday with a stop in Brazil. He will also visit Cuba and Nicaragua. (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas)
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pauses during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas)

Russia on Sunday accused the U.S. of denying Russian journalists visas to visit and cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council in New York, vowing that Moscow “will not forget and will not forgive” over the matter.

“The country that calls itself the strongest, the smartest, the freest and the most just, has behaved in a cowardly and stupid fashion by showing what its asseverations about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth,” Lavrov said in a translated statement shared by the Foreign Ministry. 

“Most importantly, be sure that we will not forget or forgive,” Lavrov said. 

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment on Russia’s claim of denied visas. 

The Russian journalists were hoping to cover Lavrov’s time in New York as Russia assumes the rotating chairmanship of the UN’s Security Council, according to the Foreign Ministry. 

Lavrov’s dig over speech freedoms comes amid controversy over Russia’s arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on allegations of espionage. The State Department has designated Gerhkovich as “wrongfully detained.”

Tags journalists russia Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov United Nations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Ocasio-Cortez says Greene, not McCarthy, is ‘running the caucus’
  4. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  5. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  6. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  7. Pence says he’ll ‘tell the truth’ before Jan. 6 grand jury
  8. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  9. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  10. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  11. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  12. Democrats fret GOP cooperation on judicial votes will be short-lived
  13. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  14. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
  15. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  16. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  17. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  18. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
Load more

Video

See all Video