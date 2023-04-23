Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas

Russia on Sunday accused the U.S. of denying Russian journalists visas to visit and cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council in New York, vowing that Moscow “will not forget and will not forgive” over the matter.

“The country that calls itself the strongest, the smartest, the freest and the most just, has behaved in a cowardly and stupid fashion by showing what its asseverations about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth,” Lavrov said in a translated statement shared by the Foreign Ministry.

“Most importantly, be sure that we will not forget or forgive,” Lavrov said.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment on Russia’s claim of denied visas.

The Russian journalists were hoping to cover Lavrov’s time in New York as Russia assumes the rotating chairmanship of the UN’s Security Council, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov’s dig over speech freedoms comes amid controversy over Russia’s arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on allegations of espionage. The State Department has designated Gerhkovich as “wrongfully detained.”