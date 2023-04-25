US leadership ratings slip in second year of Biden presidency: survey

The United States leadership ratings across the world faced a downtick during President Biden’s second year in office, according to a new survey.

A Gallup report conducted surveys in nearly 140 countries last year and found that the median worldwide approval rating of U.S. leadership came in at 41 percent in 2022. This is a drop from Biden’s first full year in office in 2021 when it was 45 percent, an even steeper drop from his first six months in office, when it stood at 49 percent.

According to the survey results, the 41 percent approval rating during Biden’s second year is still higher than the rating during former President Trump’s second year, where it was at 31 percent. It’s also higher than the last two years of former President George W. Bush’s presidency, where it hit 38 and 34 percent, respectively.

However, the 2022 approval rating under Biden is still lower than the rating under former President Obama’s second year, which was 47 percent, according to the report.

Gallup also said that the ratings of U.S. leadership began to slip after the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, noting that U.S. approval ratings dropped by more than 20 points in Greece, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands.

The report also found that from 2021 to 2022, U.S. leadership approval ratings surged in some countries, including jumping 30 points in Poland, 29 points in Ukraine, 15 points in Israel and 11 points in India, which the analysis said is a record high for the country.

The survey included responses from the adult population in 137 countries, and has a margin of error from plus or minus 1.2 to 5.6 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.